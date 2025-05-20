TIME To COME CLEAN !! NOLYN ! OPEN THE DOOR If U Are TRAPPED BY YOUR OWN LIES... Set Yourself FREE

AWESOME Shortie by Zack !! Lyrics to song Below ::::

Dream, man machined

I'm the vision of hostility

I'm the bread crumbs you trail in a world you once belonged

Safe, in the thought

You choose love as if you have been taught

To stray from your heart is an idea you wish wasn't wrong





And so began

The tale of a man

Who was mad in his brain

And he longed for a dream where he was sane

And everyone else

Was somebody else





Visions of lust

Visions of lust

I'm caught in complete disarray

Visions of lust

Visions of lust

I'm caught in complete disarray





And so began

The tale of a man

Who was mad in his brain

And he longed for a dream where he was sane

And everyone else

Was somebody else





J Kleck

