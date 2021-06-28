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▶️ Earning Crypto In A Bear Market – Earnings Report #18 | EP#451
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10 views • June 28, 2021
You want to take full advantage of the social platforms out there that use blockchain technology or have crypto monetization, so here are the 12 platforms I used to earn $966.57 CAD worth of fiat & crypto in May as well as some insights on them.
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $29,147.70 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:55 Crypto Earnings Overview
02:26 Metrics Report
08:15 Crypto Earnings Report
21:22 The Crypto Market
23:27 Outro
May Metrics & Content:
To briefly go over my social media results for May, I received around 7,000 engagements, 53,000 video views, 800 comments, 1,300 followers, and 223,500 impressions. I also did a couple of interviews and creator corner chats, so be sure to check those out.
May Earnings:
Publish0x – 0.00335 ETH – $2,986 CAD = $10.00 CAD + 26.99 AMPL - $1.02 CAD = $27.53 CAD + 0.2113 FARM - $71.91 CAD = $15.19 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $52.73 CAD.
Brave Browser – 2.57 BAT - $0.791 from ad rewards and 31.82 BAT from creator donations for a total of $27.64 CAD.
LBRY – 3,492 LBC - $0.122 CAD = $426.02 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 215 Hive - $0.46 CAD = $98.90 CAD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 40.70 LEO - $0.347 CAD = $14.12 CAD earned from post rewards.
Cos.TV – 824 COS - $0.0212 CAD = $17.47 CAD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash – 0.14568 BCH - $725 CAD = $105.62 CAD earned from post rewards.
Noise.Cash – 0.029 BCH - $725 CAD = $21.03 CAD earned from post rewards.
Minds – 10 Minds - $1.20 CAD = $12.00 CAD earned from post rewards and holding tokens on-chain.
Den.Social –43.3 MTR - $0.47 CAD = $20.35 CAD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 49 DTC - $0.723 CAD = $35.43 CAD earned from post rewards.
YouTube - $73.69 CAD earned from monetization.
The grand total came to $966.57 CAD which is about $795.15 USD.
May Insights:
I’ve been consistently earning less on LBRY which is largely due to the price as the amounts have started to stabilize. It still is my top earner regardless though. I earned way less BAT this month, so presumably a lot of the previous month’s uptick was from donations.
Most of these have continued fairly consistently. I won’t be including Minds on the next report given I haven’t been able to withdraw anything from it. Den.social has really started to dwindle. Occasionally I earn a good amount on a post, but more and more often, I am getting less and less rewards. Cos.TV’s rewards are still up so I will continue reporting on those earnings. I also recently started testing Bitclout and since you can withdraw I will include it in the next report. I will include SoMee if they can fix their token which they said would happen by July at the latest.
Crypto has continued to go down and be very bearish, but I still feel that you can make a good amount and I believe this will show that you can genuinely make a living even in a more bearish market. This is my 18th report and the more data I acquire, the better the results become. My top consistent earners lately are Read.Cash, Brave, and LBRY. I wanted to keep earning at least $2,000 a month, but this month could just be anomalous. We will see how crypto performs over the next little while and compare its trends to my earnings.
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you did the same as me.
*Disclaimer: None of what I share is financial advice and the cryptocurrency amounts & values shared may be simulated*
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Crypto-Earnings-18:6
For all my other links: http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Chat with me and ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
My total alleged crypto social media income earnings are now up to $29,147.70 CAD not including crypto appreciation after originally receiving it.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:55 Crypto Earnings Overview
02:26 Metrics Report
08:15 Crypto Earnings Report
21:22 The Crypto Market
23:27 Outro
May Metrics & Content:
To briefly go over my social media results for May, I received around 7,000 engagements, 53,000 video views, 800 comments, 1,300 followers, and 223,500 impressions. I also did a couple of interviews and creator corner chats, so be sure to check those out.
May Earnings:
Publish0x – 0.00335 ETH – $2,986 CAD = $10.00 CAD + 26.99 AMPL - $1.02 CAD = $27.53 CAD + 0.2113 FARM - $71.91 CAD = $15.19 earned from post rewards. That’s a total of $52.73 CAD.
Brave Browser – 2.57 BAT - $0.791 from ad rewards and 31.82 BAT from creator donations for a total of $27.64 CAD.
LBRY – 3,492 LBC - $0.122 CAD = $426.02 CAD from user earnings, content earnings, invites, etc.
Hive – 215 Hive - $0.46 CAD = $98.90 CAD from post rewards.
LeoFinance – 40.70 LEO - $0.347 CAD = $14.12 CAD earned from post rewards.
Cos.TV – 824 COS - $0.0212 CAD = $17.47 CAD earned from post rewards.
Read.Cash – 0.14568 BCH - $725 CAD = $105.62 CAD earned from post rewards.
Noise.Cash – 0.029 BCH - $725 CAD = $21.03 CAD earned from post rewards.
Minds – 10 Minds - $1.20 CAD = $12.00 CAD earned from post rewards and holding tokens on-chain.
Den.Social –43.3 MTR - $0.47 CAD = $20.35 CAD earned from post rewards.
DTube – 49 DTC - $0.723 CAD = $35.43 CAD earned from post rewards.
YouTube - $73.69 CAD earned from monetization.
The grand total came to $966.57 CAD which is about $795.15 USD.
May Insights:
I’ve been consistently earning less on LBRY which is largely due to the price as the amounts have started to stabilize. It still is my top earner regardless though. I earned way less BAT this month, so presumably a lot of the previous month’s uptick was from donations.
Most of these have continued fairly consistently. I won’t be including Minds on the next report given I haven’t been able to withdraw anything from it. Den.social has really started to dwindle. Occasionally I earn a good amount on a post, but more and more often, I am getting less and less rewards. Cos.TV’s rewards are still up so I will continue reporting on those earnings. I also recently started testing Bitclout and since you can withdraw I will include it in the next report. I will include SoMee if they can fix their token which they said would happen by July at the latest.
Crypto has continued to go down and be very bearish, but I still feel that you can make a good amount and I believe this will show that you can genuinely make a living even in a more bearish market. This is my 18th report and the more data I acquire, the better the results become. My top consistent earners lately are Read.Cash, Brave, and LBRY. I wanted to keep earning at least $2,000 a month, but this month could just be anomalous. We will see how crypto performs over the next little while and compare its trends to my earnings.
I will continue to share these reports every month to give you a breakdown of what my earnings are to be completely transparent and give you an idea of what you could do if you did the same as me.
*Disclaimer: None of what I share is financial advice and the cryptocurrency amounts & values shared may be simulated*
What are your income goals? Are you using any of the platforms I shared above? Is this useful and or encouraging for you? Would you like to see these reports every single month to get a better insight into crypto social profitability? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Crypto-Earnings-18:6
For all my other links: http://www.scottcbusiness.com
Chat with me and ask questions in my Telegram: https://t.me/cryptoandthings
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