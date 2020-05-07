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The Elite think We are all Obsolete and Useless Eaters
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124 views • May 07, 2020
“Useless eaters” is a term often bandied about by conspiracy theorists.. It is also sometimes used by survivalists and wrongly attributed to Henry Kissinger. It is also commonly ascribed to Ted Turner, Adolf Hitler, Thomas Malthus, and Bertrand Russell. Apparently, the term originated in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust as “nutzlose Fresser,” translating to “useless eaters.” It was first used in reference to the T4 program which targeted the terminally ill, the disabled (both physical and mental), mentally ill, and elderly people for “euthanasia”..from rationalwiki.
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