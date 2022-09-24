Dr. Jessica Rose: The Risk/Benefit Analysis for These Shots is So Simple, The Risk is Death

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https://gnews.org/post/p1p0j291e
09/18/2022 Dr. Jessica Rose: The risk from the COVID shots includes: Death, increased susceptibility to COIVD, and increased risk of spontaneous abortion. We’re in an experiment now, and we don’t have any long-term safety data even now we’re collecting it