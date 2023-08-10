Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep 3132b - Clowns Lost Control, Trial Of The Century, Wartime Powers Implemented, EO 13848
X22 Report
The [DS] has lost control and they are no longer in charge. Trump is now showing the people what election interference looks like. He is a war time president and he is in control. Biden/[DS] continually renews EO 13848, the question is why would they do this if they are in control, they wouldn't. The [DS] is panicking and they are now testing a cyber attack on the hospital infrastructure. Trump has the [DS] exactly where he wants them. 

