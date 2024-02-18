How Fluoride Effects the Body How to Detox from Fluoride

#fluoride #detox #remove #effects #heavymetal #toxic
Fluoride - How Does Fluoride Effect the Body?
Dr. Ben Goins discusses. "what is fluoride"? "why is fluoride toxic" and "how fluoride effects the body" and "where is fluoride found" in this video. Fluoride effects calcium in the bones, the absorption of iodine, the thyroid gland and much more.
Learn about the effects of fluoride and how to detox the body with the Imeddo toxic metal and fluoride detox system.
