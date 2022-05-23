© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Croatian MEP Has Publicly Proposed the EU to Impose Sanctions Against the US and Saudi Arabia. For Lies and Hypocrisy - 052322
Follow
2
Share
Report
90 views • May 23, 2022
Croatian MEP has publicly proposed the EU to impose sanctions against the US and Saudi Arabia.
“The incredible lie and hypocrisy that sanctions against oil and gas from Russia will help stop the fighting in Ukraine. If we were the ones really fighting for peace, then we should immediately impose sanctions against Saudi Arabia, which has been fomenting war in Yemen for several years. It would also be necessary to impose an embargo on oil and gas from the United States, which took part in more wars than any other European country,” said Mislav Kolakusic
“The incredible lie and hypocrisy that sanctions against oil and gas from Russia will help stop the fighting in Ukraine. If we were the ones really fighting for peace, then we should immediately impose sanctions against Saudi Arabia, which has been fomenting war in Yemen for several years. It would also be necessary to impose an embargo on oil and gas from the United States, which took part in more wars than any other European country,” said Mislav Kolakusic
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.