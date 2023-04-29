In Loving Memory of Mike Morales .. truth warrior, now walking with God.

Please donate to help Mike's wife Shelley and daughter Jess through this distressing time, and leave any uplifting comments on their Youtube channels linked below.
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
Please Help our battle
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
Song: Pride Before the Fall
Artist: Ethan Meixsell
Album: Pride Before the Fall
Song: Rise
Artist: Ethan Meixsell
Album Rise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.