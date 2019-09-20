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Kanye West Calls Out Liberal Bullies In Hollywood
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570 views • September 20, 2019
Kanye West was interviewed by David Letterman on his new Netflix show where he called out the bullies on the left. Owen breaks down why Kanye is right on target about the persecution of conservatives.
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