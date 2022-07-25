𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙍𝘿𝙀𝙍 🔺️

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Just recently, Marvel Movies announced Captain America: New World Order, coming in 2024. 'New World Order' will be Portrayed as the Answer, The Hero to our problems... nothing could be further from the truth.
https://www.marvel.com/movies/captain-america-new-world-order
Source @𝙀𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌