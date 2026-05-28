Universe 25, The War on Families & Why the Dragon Wants You Distracted

They built a mouse paradise. Unlimited food. Perfect shelters. No predators. Eight healthy mice. The population exploded — and then, even with everything they could ever need, the colony collapsed. Fathers disappeared. Mothers abandoned their young. Males turned into isolated, overly groomed "beautiful ones" who stopped courting, stopped parenting, and checked out. Violence. Chaos. Total social collapse. And then extinction.





Twenty‑five times in a row. The exact same result.





Kristy Allen connects John Calhoun's Universe 25 experiment to what's happening in America right now. We have more material abundance than any society in history — and yet we're watching the same patterns in real time. Fatherlessness. Kids glued to screens. Generations struggling to form deep bonds. The wrecking ball? The systematic disappearance of fathers. One in four American children now grows up without their biological dad in the home.





She traces the coordinated assault: no‑fault divorce turning marriage into a 30‑day return policy. Welfare systems that make single motherhood economically attractive. The sexual revolution that quietly created millions of kids starting life with one parent. Then the modern accelerants — porn rewiring brains, social media's dopamine slot machine, entertainment soaked in moral gray zones, and fentanyl flooding American streets.





Sheila Home, featured in a recent interview with John Michael Chambers, laid out the documented plan aimed at breaking America from the inside. Kristy expands on it: the family has been targeted because strong, independent families are hard to control.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.







