Bizarre Behavior and Double-Standards: What shrouds America's most important Midterm Elections
16 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 21 days ago |
Tonight, John-Henry and the Faith & Reason panel discuss the strange attack upon Paul Pelosi — shrouded in disinformation — and the fallout of the elections in Brazil. Also, Elon Musk has officially taken over Twitter, forever changing the online public square just days before the Midterm Elections. Finally, formerly enthusiastic lockdown and jab-mandate disciples are faced with a reckoning. Can they be forgiven after celebrating the ruined lives of so many freedom fighters?

nancy pelosimidtermselection fraud

