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'A Fountain Of Truth' With Dr Amandha Dawn Vollmer (Trailer) [03.03.2022]
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251 views • April 13, 2022
Biography of Amandha Dawn Vollmer - Professional Holistic Practitioner
Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge. She is a professional Eclectic Holistic Health Practitioner, helping people to prevent disease and heal naturally for over 15 years.
She owns and operates YumNaturals Emporium (yumnaturals.store), in Ontario (Canada) where she designs and produces handcrafted, all-natural body care remedies, since 2012. She is also a blogger, vlogger and the mother of a young and creative daughter. She shares her precious holistic health knowledge and the wisdom of Mother Nature in articles and countless videos on her blog called Yummy.Doctor.
Amandha is also the published author of Healing with DMSO, a science-backed guide that will help readers understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways we can harness its power to heal aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way. She is passionate about health and truth and is not afraid to voice her opinion, candidly using humour to deliver the message. During these challenging times, she has been recognized as one of the brave souls to tell the truth about what’s really going on in the world, encouraging and empowering people to be their own master.
Amandha’s websites
http://yumnaturals.store/
Broadcast discount code: CJhealth
http://yummy.doctor/
http://healingwithdmso.com/
"Who could imagine that a simple extract from trees could be one of the most powerful healers of all time? It may sound like a tall claim, but once you read about the science of DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) and the experiences people have had using it, I am sure you will agree."
https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Public Contact email: [email protected]
Social Media
Instagram: @amandhav and @yumnaturals
Facebook: Amanda Vollmer
Facebook page: @yumnaturals
-------------
Amandha Vollmer talks to us about how we can stay well, DMSO and the power of plants
1,347 viewsOct 7, 2021
Carmen Hunter Health IFHCTM
1.56K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JMw8-bJoxJQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCgult2hUCeQJ907zdCG8yw
-------
Outspoken, credentialed, persecuted... Professional Holistic Practitioner Amandha Dawn Vollmer everything you can imagine I'm sure she has heard it. We are going to hear it from her
Amandha (ADV) holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge. She is a professional Eclectic Holistic Health Practitioner, helping people to prevent disease and heal naturally for over 15 years. She is trained in multiple modalities including Applied Kinesiology, IV Therapy, Reiki, and focuses on wildcrafting, blending and extracting botanical medicine from the fields or her own garden.
She owns and operates YumNaturals Emporium (yumnaturals.store), in Ontario (Canada) where she designs and produces handcrafted, all-natural body care remedies, since 2012. She is also a blogger, vlogger and the mother of a young and creative daughter. She shares her precious holistic health knowledge and the wisdom of Mother Nature in articles and countless videos on her blog called Yummy.Doctor.
Amandha is also the published author of Healing with DMSO, a science-backed guide that will help readers understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways we can harness its power to heal aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way. She is passionate about health and truth and is not afraid to voice her opinion, candidly using humour to deliver the message. During these challenging times, she has been recognized as one of the brave souls to tell the truth about what’s really going on in the world, encouraging and empowering people to be their own master.
Amandha’s websites
http://yumnaturals.store/
http://yummy.doctor/
http://healingwithdmso.com/
https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Public Contact email
[email protected]
Social Media
Instagram: @amandhav and @yumnaturals
Facebook: Amanda Vollmer
Facebook page: @yumnaturals
Telegram Groups:
https://t.me/amandhavollmer
https://t.me/healthydoseoftruth
1,317 views Streamed live on Mar 3, 2022
Bards of Freedom
1.13K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ufZpJWDbF1o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmFLoFUo7seNfilBAN0mv6w
Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge. She is a professional Eclectic Holistic Health Practitioner, helping people to prevent disease and heal naturally for over 15 years.
She owns and operates YumNaturals Emporium (yumnaturals.store), in Ontario (Canada) where she designs and produces handcrafted, all-natural body care remedies, since 2012. She is also a blogger, vlogger and the mother of a young and creative daughter. She shares her precious holistic health knowledge and the wisdom of Mother Nature in articles and countless videos on her blog called Yummy.Doctor.
Amandha is also the published author of Healing with DMSO, a science-backed guide that will help readers understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways we can harness its power to heal aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way. She is passionate about health and truth and is not afraid to voice her opinion, candidly using humour to deliver the message. During these challenging times, she has been recognized as one of the brave souls to tell the truth about what’s really going on in the world, encouraging and empowering people to be their own master.
Amandha’s websites
http://yumnaturals.store/
Broadcast discount code: CJhealth
http://yummy.doctor/
http://healingwithdmso.com/
"Who could imagine that a simple extract from trees could be one of the most powerful healers of all time? It may sound like a tall claim, but once you read about the science of DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) and the experiences people have had using it, I am sure you will agree."
https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Public Contact email: [email protected]
Social Media
Instagram: @amandhav and @yumnaturals
Facebook: Amanda Vollmer
Facebook page: @yumnaturals
-------------
Amandha Vollmer talks to us about how we can stay well, DMSO and the power of plants
1,347 viewsOct 7, 2021
Carmen Hunter Health IFHCTM
1.56K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JMw8-bJoxJQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCgult2hUCeQJ907zdCG8yw
-------
Outspoken, credentialed, persecuted... Professional Holistic Practitioner Amandha Dawn Vollmer everything you can imagine I'm sure she has heard it. We are going to hear it from her
Amandha (ADV) holds a degree of Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge. She is a professional Eclectic Holistic Health Practitioner, helping people to prevent disease and heal naturally for over 15 years. She is trained in multiple modalities including Applied Kinesiology, IV Therapy, Reiki, and focuses on wildcrafting, blending and extracting botanical medicine from the fields or her own garden.
She owns and operates YumNaturals Emporium (yumnaturals.store), in Ontario (Canada) where she designs and produces handcrafted, all-natural body care remedies, since 2012. She is also a blogger, vlogger and the mother of a young and creative daughter. She shares her precious holistic health knowledge and the wisdom of Mother Nature in articles and countless videos on her blog called Yummy.Doctor.
Amandha is also the published author of Healing with DMSO, a science-backed guide that will help readers understand how DMSO works, why it works, and the many ways we can harness its power to heal aches, pains, and other ailments, all in an easy-to-read and friendly way. She is passionate about health and truth and is not afraid to voice her opinion, candidly using humour to deliver the message. During these challenging times, she has been recognized as one of the brave souls to tell the truth about what’s really going on in the world, encouraging and empowering people to be their own master.
Amandha’s websites
http://yumnaturals.store/
http://yummy.doctor/
http://healingwithdmso.com/
https://www.patreon.com/yumnaturals
Public Contact email
[email protected]
Social Media
Instagram: @amandhav and @yumnaturals
Facebook: Amanda Vollmer
Facebook page: @yumnaturals
Telegram Groups:
https://t.me/amandhavollmer
https://t.me/healthydoseoftruth
1,317 views Streamed live on Mar 3, 2022
Bards of Freedom
1.13K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ufZpJWDbF1o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmFLoFUo7seNfilBAN0mv6w
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