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WORLD-RENOWNED NEUROLOGIST DR.MARGARETA GRIESZ-BRISSON,MD,PHD WARNS:MASKS CAUSE...
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50 views • April 26, 2021
...Oxygen Deprivation and Permanent Neurological damage,Especilaly In the Developing Brains of Children.
https://humansarefree.com/2020/10,top-european-neurologists-claims-masks-are-dangerous.html
Over 6,000 Scientists,Doctors Sign Anti-Lockdown Petition:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/10/6000-scientists-doctors-sign-anti-lockdown-petition.html
COVID-19Masks Are a crime Against Humanity & Child Abuse:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-masks-crime-against-humanity-child-abuse/5726059
https://humansarefree.com/2020/10,top-european-neurologists-claims-masks-are-dangerous.html
Over 6,000 Scientists,Doctors Sign Anti-Lockdown Petition:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/10/6000-scientists-doctors-sign-anti-lockdown-petition.html
COVID-19Masks Are a crime Against Humanity & Child Abuse:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-masks-crime-against-humanity-child-abuse/5726059
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