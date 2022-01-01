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Simpson's predictive programming on the jab
PJ Glassey
PJ Glassey
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442 views • January 01, 2022
Here's a clip from season 15, episode 21 from 2004, showing exactly what's happening today. The twisted elite cabal likes to use the Simpson's show from time to time to announce big things coming and there couldn't be a more clear example than this one...
Keywords
vaccineelitecabalshotspredictive programmingjabsimpsonsplandemicboosterworld takeoverbart simpson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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