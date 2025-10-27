Kristy Allen delivers a monumental update on the hidden war reaching its climax. The report connects staggering dots, revealing a coordinated takedown of the deep state on every front.





We begin with geoengineering, as RFK Jr.'s task force infiltrates DARPA and a congressman grills a meteorologist who admits to decades of harmful cloud seeding. The episode then pivots to the devastating truth behind vaccine injuries, highlighting a mother's tragic story and the push for a massive class action lawsuit against Big Pharma.





But the real revelation lies in the classified technology being unleashed. Kristy details the incredible story of "Aurora"—a suppressed frequency-based healing technology from 1997, now reverse-engineered into operational "med beds" by Trump's Space Force. This ties directly into the exposure of the CIA's "Snow White" supercomputers and the Vatican's "Godfather Three" financial corruption, revealing the spine of the global control system.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.





