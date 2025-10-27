BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Red October Reversals: From Chemtrails to the Collapse of Corporate U.S.A.
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
91 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 1 day ago

Kristy Allen delivers a monumental update on the hidden war reaching its climax. The report connects staggering dots, revealing a coordinated takedown of the deep state on every front.


We begin with geoengineering, as RFK Jr.'s task force infiltrates DARPA and a congressman grills a meteorologist who admits to decades of harmful cloud seeding. The episode then pivots to the devastating truth behind vaccine injuries, highlighting a mother's tragic story and the push for a massive class action lawsuit against Big Pharma.


But the real revelation lies in the classified technology being unleashed. Kristy details the incredible story of "Aurora"—a suppressed frequency-based healing technology from 1997, now reverse-engineered into operational "med beds" by Trump's Space Force. This ties directly into the exposure of the CIA's "Snow White" supercomputers and the Vatican's "Godfather Three" financial corruption, revealing the spine of the global control system.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
big pharmageoengineeringvaccine injuryclass action lawsuitdarpaspace forcecloud seedingkristy allenmed bedsdeep state takedownaurora technologycia snow whitevatican corruptiongodfather threeglobal control system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy