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Bitcoin Cash May 2021 Upgrade - What You Need to Know
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20 views • May 05, 2021
The Bitcoin Cash network will undergo a scheduled upgrade on May 15th 2021. Bitcoin Cash Node team members, John Nieri and Imaginary_Username, join Hayden Otto to discuss new features and changes to the upgrade process.
Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate
John Nieri: https://twitter.com/EmergentReasons
imaginary_username: https://twitter.com/im_uname
Upgrade your Bitcoin Cash Node software: https://bitcoincashnode.org/en/download.html
0:00 Introduction
1:36 What’s different about this upgrade?
5:58 Removal of the Unconfirmed Chained Transaction Limit
12:58 Why we’re now upgrading every 12 months rather than every 6 months
16:47 Enabling multiple OP_RETURNs on the network
22:14 Double Spend Proofs
29:56 Filtering Out Useless Node Connections
31:45 Default Mining Soft Limit Increased
36:35 What’s going on with Hathor, a miner who is known to mine empty blocks
40:19 Preparing for the next protocol upgrade
43:05 Cash Improvement Proposals (CHIPS)
47:15 Who has the final say on what is included in node software upgrades
55:48 Closing comments
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Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate
John Nieri: https://twitter.com/EmergentReasons
imaginary_username: https://twitter.com/im_uname
Upgrade your Bitcoin Cash Node software: https://bitcoincashnode.org/en/download.html
0:00 Introduction
1:36 What’s different about this upgrade?
5:58 Removal of the Unconfirmed Chained Transaction Limit
12:58 Why we’re now upgrading every 12 months rather than every 6 months
16:47 Enabling multiple OP_RETURNs on the network
22:14 Double Spend Proofs
29:56 Filtering Out Useless Node Connections
31:45 Default Mining Soft Limit Increased
36:35 What’s going on with Hathor, a miner who is known to mine empty blocks
40:19 Preparing for the next protocol upgrade
43:05 Cash Improvement Proposals (CHIPS)
47:15 Who has the final say on what is included in node software upgrades
55:48 Closing comments
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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