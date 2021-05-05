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Bitcoin Cash May 2021 Upgrade - What You Need to Know
BitcoinBCH
BitcoinBCH
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20 views • May 05, 2021
The Bitcoin Cash network will undergo a scheduled upgrade on May 15th 2021. Bitcoin Cash Node team members, John Nieri and Imaginary_Username, join Hayden Otto to discuss new features and changes to the upgrade process.

Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate

John Nieri: https://twitter.com/EmergentReasons
imaginary_username: https://twitter.com/im_uname

Upgrade your Bitcoin Cash Node software: https://bitcoincashnode.org/en/download.html

0:00 Introduction
1:36 What’s different about this upgrade?
5:58 Removal of the Unconfirmed Chained Transaction Limit
12:58 Why we’re now upgrading every 12 months rather than every 6 months
16:47 Enabling multiple OP_RETURNs on the network
22:14 Double Spend Proofs
29:56 Filtering Out Useless Node Connections
31:45 Default Mining Soft Limit Increased
36:35 What’s going on with Hathor, a miner who is known to mine empty blocks
40:19 Preparing for the next protocol upgrade
43:05 Cash Improvement Proposals (CHIPS)
47:15 Who has the final say on what is included in node software upgrades
55:48 Closing comments

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom

#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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bitcoinbtcbchbitcoin bchbitcoin cashhayden ottobitcoin newsbitcoin cash newsbitcoin cash pricehard fork
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy