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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 Timothy 4:12-16, 20220320
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30 views • March 20, 2022
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Devoting Myself To The LORD’s Ministry, And Being A Spiritual Example To The Believers In Word, Conduct, Love, Spirit, Faith, and Purity:
1 Timothy 4:12-16, Sunday, March 20, 2022
Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for Your Divine Blessings as part of my Salvation through the Atoning Blood Sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Heavenly Father, Your Holy Spirit reminds me that:
12 I should let no one despise my youth in Your ministry, but be a spiritual example to the believers in word, in conduct, in love, in spirit, in faith, in purity.
13 Until my LORD Jesus Christ returns for His Church, I must devote myself to studying Your Holy Scriptures, to preaching, and to Your Doctrine of the Gospel of the Grace of GOD.
14 I must not neglect the gift that is in me, which was given to me by Your Holy Spirit by prophecy with the laying on of the hands of the Head Pastor at my ordination.
15 I must diligently and prayerfully meditate on these ministerial duties; give myself entirely to them, that Your Holy Spirit’s Power in me will be evident to all.
16 Finally, I must pay attention to myself and to Your Doctrine. Persevering in them, for by so doing, You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, will empower me to save both myself and those who listen to my preaching.
Thank you, Heavenly Father! I humbly claim all these spiritual blessings above with thanksgiving in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Timothy 4:12-16 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
1 Timothy 4:12-16, Sunday, March 20, 2022
Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for Your Divine Blessings as part of my Salvation through the Atoning Blood Sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Heavenly Father, Your Holy Spirit reminds me that:
12 I should let no one despise my youth in Your ministry, but be a spiritual example to the believers in word, in conduct, in love, in spirit, in faith, in purity.
13 Until my LORD Jesus Christ returns for His Church, I must devote myself to studying Your Holy Scriptures, to preaching, and to Your Doctrine of the Gospel of the Grace of GOD.
14 I must not neglect the gift that is in me, which was given to me by Your Holy Spirit by prophecy with the laying on of the hands of the Head Pastor at my ordination.
15 I must diligently and prayerfully meditate on these ministerial duties; give myself entirely to them, that Your Holy Spirit’s Power in me will be evident to all.
16 Finally, I must pay attention to myself and to Your Doctrine. Persevering in them, for by so doing, You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, will empower me to save both myself and those who listen to my preaching.
Thank you, Heavenly Father! I humbly claim all these spiritual blessings above with thanksgiving in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Timothy 4:12-16 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
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