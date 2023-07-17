Create New Account
Brazil 24-Year-Old Dies While Exercising In The Park 💉 (2023)
Published 15 hours ago

Covid BC


July 14, 2023


The Death Certificate of the young Vanessa Batista dos Santos, 24, who died while exercising in the water park, last Tuesday (11), indicated that she was a victim of a Hemorrhagic Encephalic Vascular Accident, more known as a stroke. 💉(July 2023) #DiedSuddenly


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MIf6ZCQugu3D/

