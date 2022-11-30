Maria Zeee: Stillbirths Skyrocketing

Stillbirths Skyrocketing, High Court Case to Protect Australian Babies from COVID Injections, VIC Elections – ZEROTME With Maria Zeee. This week we are joined by Joel Jammal from Turning Point Australia to discuss the upcoming Victorian elections, and the importance of how to vote and getting abusive, tyrannical Dictator Dan out of power.

We are also joined by Julian Gillespie and solicitor Katie Ashby-Koppens to discuss stillbirths skyrocketing, a High Court Case to protect Australian babies from the COVID-19 Injections, as well as an update on the previous AVN case.