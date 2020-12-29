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AI: The Plan To Invade Humanity. By Cyrus A Parsa.
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263 views • December 29, 2020
The next level of understanding of the Luciferian plan for mankind as we head on into the 21st Century proper, by Cyrus A. Parsa of theaiorganisation.com. An awesome video, loaded with info.
See also an interesting interview with Cyrus A. Parsa at Tricia Margis's youtube channel 90 Degree Turns.
CCP Huawei or Almighty Yahweh... only One choice.
We are Sons and Daughters of The Most High, AleluJah!
The Lion of the Tribe of Yudah will crush this blackhearted technorot underfoot, these creatures will not prevail!
See also an interesting interview with Cyrus A. Parsa at Tricia Margis's youtube channel 90 Degree Turns.
CCP Huawei or Almighty Yahweh... only One choice.
We are Sons and Daughters of The Most High, AleluJah!
The Lion of the Tribe of Yudah will crush this blackhearted technorot underfoot, these creatures will not prevail!
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