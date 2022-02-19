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HTTOCB How To Take Our Country Back, Part I
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10 views • February 19, 2022
HTTOCB How To Take Our Country Back is a 3-part series of videos that offer good advice on how patriots can be more effective. Part I reveals the strategies used by the opposition, explains why ours does not work and offers an alternative based on vision, strategy, and going on the offense. Part II details tactics that we should adopt and use to win. Part III exposes the opposition for what it is: Communism.
https://theconstitutionalcounty.com
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
https://theconstitutionalcounty.com
Call-In Line: 563.999.3024
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