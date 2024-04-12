You Didn’t Miss It with Wendy Griffith

Joining us today is Wendy Griffith. Wendy is best known as a reporter for Christian Broadcast News but she is also an author. She will tell us about her new book: You Didn’t Miss It, her personal journey of longing for love, learning to see singleness as a great adventure and ultimately finding fulfillment in God’s perfect timing and becoming a bride for the first time in her 50’s!
Wendy Griffith: https://www.wendygriffithauthor.com/
Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]
Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN
☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆
~ L I N K S ~
➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]
➞ PODCAST: https://lauralynnandfriends.podbean.com
➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson
➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/
➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler
➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv
➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.