Bibi Gas Lighting saying, Iran wants to kill Trump
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1277 followers
69 views • 18 hours ago

Netanyahu:

Iran wants to kill Trump

More from this scoundrel: 

Netanyahu claims Israel killed IRGC intel chief

“Moments ago, I can tell you we got their chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran,” he told Fox News on Sunday, apparently referring to Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi and his deputy, General Hassan Mohaqiq.

Also, at least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed in Israeli attacks since Friday, including in car bombs, Israeli media reported, citing sources.

Adding, but then read the next add:

US REJECTS Israel’s call to enter Iran war

Says ‘NOT considering joining’ conflict — ABC

Adding: 

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and its strike group are currently en route to the Middle East.

They will join the USS Carl Vinson and the British Royal Navy’s HMS Prince of Wales, bringing the total to three carriers deployed to the region.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
