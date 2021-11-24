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A Message On The Fly
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40 views • November 24, 2021
An interesting and funny flight pattern has surfaced, thanks to our favorite guy in Texas, who owns and runs Monkey Werx US.
Anyone wishing to visit the Monkey Werx site, as well as checking out the Milspec Ops aircraft tracking reports, usually released twice a week, can visit by clicking the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUmvAVqbS-_5feqZPHA99Lw
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NOTE: There is no connection between MonkeyWerxUS or Milspec Ops and this channel.
Anyone wishing to visit the Monkey Werx site, as well as checking out the Milspec Ops aircraft tracking reports, usually released twice a week, can visit by clicking the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUmvAVqbS-_5feqZPHA99Lw
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between MonkeyWerxUS or Milspec Ops and this channel.
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