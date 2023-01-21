Cult Of The Medics - Chapter 5: BLACK MAGICK & TRANSHUMANISM [MIRROR]

Chapter Five discusses Black Magick, Transhumanism and the question of our time: What does it mean to be human?
This series is over 15 years of work from Truth Warrior David Whitehead who has released this project for free.
[CREDIT]
■ https://www.cultofthemedics.com/
🧿 RELAY BY 🧿
■ https://cabal.truthparadigm.tv
#Transhumanism #CultOfTheMedics #DavidWhitehead #dwtruthwarrior #Medicine #Medical #Occult #Cabal #NWO #Globalism #Elite #WEF #WHO #G20 #Davos #GreatReset #Agenda21 #Event201 #Agenda2030 #ProjectResonance #PsyOps #PsyWars #Prohecy #Faith #God
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.