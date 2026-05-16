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CIA Covered for Fauci | Massive Data Center Takeover! Family Fights GA Power to Save Home 5/15/26
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Weekly News Report! Bombshell Testimony on the hill today from former CIA special operations officer- Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional. Data Center takeovers are plaguing families all over the United States. In Georgia, a young woman has gone viral trying to raise the alarm that Georgia Power is trying to use eminent domain to take her home and those of her neighbors. Meanwhile, Kevin O'Leary falsely accuses two Utah women of being Chinese agents for posting information about his massive data center project. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/cia-covered-for-fauci/

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