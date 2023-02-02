Just a Boy Again Box of Frogs

Box of Frogs were an English rock band formed in 1983 by former members of the Yardbirds, who released their first album in 1984. The core group consisted of Chris Dreja, Paul Samwell-Smith, and Jim McCarty. Vocals on their eponymous album were done by John Fiddler (formerly of Medicine Head and British Lions). On the second album, Fiddler sang on five songs, with guests singers Graham Parker, Ian Dury and Roger Chapman performing the remaining songs. Many musicians guested on their albums (including guitarists Rory Gallagher, Earl Slick and Steve Hackett, harmonica player Mark Feltham, and keyboardists Max Middleton and Peter-John Vettese). Former Yardbirds bandmates Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page played lead guitar on parts of their first and second albums, respectively.
Box of Frogs
Just a Boy Again
1984
[Intro]
Ooh, ooh
Mmm, mmm
[Verse 1]
Everybody in the world says I'm crazy
'Cause I play the jack of hearts
You know that it's easy
Gotta get to my seat before the dreaming starts, oh-oh
[Chorus]
I turned and turned again
Beneath the burning sun
I was just a boy again
Ooh, mmm
[Verse 2]
Nobody's gonna take any chances
It's hit-and-run, just hope for a win
Can't spend my time chasing romances
Open your dreams and let me in, oh-oh
[Chorus]
I turned and turned again
Beneath the burning moon
I was just a boy again
Ooh, mmm
[Bridge]
Ooh, they told me not to dream like that
Ooh, they told me that dreaming's a sin
Ooh, but you and I, we know better now
I wanna be, oh, let me be a dreamer
[Verse 3]
Here we are on the beach at midnight
Gonna find out who's in the dark
Who's the one who set your heart alight
Take care, don't get hit by a spark, oh-oh
[Chorus]
I turned and turned again
Beneath the rising sun
I was just a boy again
Ooh, mmm
[Outro]
Just a boy again, oh
I was just a boy again
Just a boy again, mmm
Just a boy again
Mmm, mmm, ooh
Just a boy again, ooh
I was just a boy again
Ooh, mmm, mmm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.