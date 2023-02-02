Just a Boy Again Box of Frogs

Box of Frogs were an English rock band formed in 1983 by former members of the Yardbirds, who released their first album in 1984. The core group consisted of Chris Dreja, Paul Samwell-Smith, and Jim McCarty. Vocals on their eponymous album were done by John Fiddler (formerly of Medicine Head and British Lions). On the second album, Fiddler sang on five songs, with guests singers Graham Parker, Ian Dury and Roger Chapman performing the remaining songs. Many musicians guested on their albums (including guitarists Rory Gallagher, Earl Slick and Steve Hackett, harmonica player Mark Feltham, and keyboardists Max Middleton and Peter-John Vettese). Former Yardbirds bandmates Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page played lead guitar on parts of their first and second albums, respectively.

Box of Frogs

Just a Boy Again

1984

[Intro]

Ooh, ooh

Mmm, mmm

[Verse 1]

Everybody in the world says I'm crazy

'Cause I play the jack of hearts

You know that it's easy

Gotta get to my seat before the dreaming starts, oh-oh

[Chorus]

I turned and turned again

Beneath the burning sun

I was just a boy again

Ooh, mmm

[Verse 2]

Nobody's gonna take any chances

It's hit-and-run, just hope for a win

Can't spend my time chasing romances

Open your dreams and let me in, oh-oh

[Chorus]

I turned and turned again

Beneath the burning moon

I was just a boy again

Ooh, mmm

[Bridge]

Ooh, they told me not to dream like that

Ooh, they told me that dreaming's a sin

Ooh, but you and I, we know better now

I wanna be, oh, let me be a dreamer

[Verse 3]

Here we are on the beach at midnight

Gonna find out who's in the dark

Who's the one who set your heart alight

Take care, don't get hit by a spark, oh-oh

[Chorus]

I turned and turned again

Beneath the rising sun

I was just a boy again

Ooh, mmm

[Outro]

Just a boy again, oh

I was just a boy again

Just a boy again, mmm

Just a boy again

Mmm, mmm, ooh

Just a boy again, ooh

I was just a boy again

Ooh, mmm, mmm