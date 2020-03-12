© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patient Testimonial Pancreatic Cancer, IV Therapy, Bino Rucker, M.D.
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • March 12, 2020
Bino Rucker, M.D. and Rucker Integrative Medicine are proud to present our patient Patricia talking about her experience utilizing "IV Therapy" to fight "cancer". Patricia has had to deal with "Breast Cancer", "Thyroid Cancer", and recently "Pancreatic Cancer" (Stage 4). Patricia has gone thru over 40 rounds of chemotherapy. The treatments were not as effective in reducing the tumor markers. She reached out to Dr. Rucker and started utilizing "Myers Cocktail" in order to treat her "pancreatic cancer". She started to see a difference, to the point that she has not done chemotherapy for the past five months and is almost "cancer free". In her own words she is a walking miracle and she will continue her IV Therapy for the foreseeable future.
If you are dealing with cancer and want to look at "alternative cancer treatments" feel free to call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us at [email protected]. For more information go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
If you are dealing with cancer and want to look at "alternative cancer treatments" feel free to call our office at (941) 448-1199 or email us at [email protected]. For more information go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.