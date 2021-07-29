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"VACCINES" WILL WIPE-OUT AMERICA" HELP VICTIMS https://www.vaxlonghaulers.com/
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963 views • July 29, 2021
HELP THE VICTIMS INJECTED WITH THE POISON BEING CALLED "VACCINE" https://www.vaxlonghaulers.com/THE 'VACCINE" IS MURDERING OUR CHILDREN, SHORTENING THEIR LIFE EXPECTANCY AND CAUSING POSSIBLE STERILIZATION OR HYBRID SPAWN "THERE WILL BE NO POSTERITY THERE WILL BE NO AMERICA"
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1267340351710982144
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government/posts/106662038359227873
WIPE-OUT AMERICA WITH VACCINE AND GOING AFTER AMERICA'S CHILDREN
VIDEO DESCRIBES THE DIFFERENT POISONS IN THE "VACCINE" AND ALL THE LAWS BEING BROKEN BY THE LABELING AND ADDING OF TOXIC INGREDIENTS IN THE "VACCINE" IS THE "VACCINE" MAKES ANY VIRUS INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH PATENTS LIST GRAPHENE OXIDE – GRAPHENE CAN BE A CONDUCTOR FOR ELECTRICITY EXAMPLE PATENT CN112220919A
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1267340351710982144
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government/posts/106662038359227873
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1267340351710982144
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government/posts/106662038359227873
WIPE-OUT AMERICA WITH VACCINE AND GOING AFTER AMERICA'S CHILDREN
VIDEO DESCRIBES THE DIFFERENT POISONS IN THE "VACCINE" AND ALL THE LAWS BEING BROKEN BY THE LABELING AND ADDING OF TOXIC INGREDIENTS IN THE "VACCINE" IS THE "VACCINE" MAKES ANY VIRUS INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH PATENTS LIST GRAPHENE OXIDE – GRAPHENE CAN BE A CONDUCTOR FOR ELECTRICITY EXAMPLE PATENT CN112220919A
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1267340351710982144
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government/posts/106662038359227873
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