To Kash Patel: The people you fired were experts on Iran, were they not? - to Kash Patel

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United States Representative Steve Cohen: “The people you fired were experts on Iran, were they not?”
FBI Director Kash Patel: “I don’t believe so.”
Cohen: “They worked in counterintelligence, did they not?”
Patel: “I’m taking you at your word.”
Cohen: “You’re the director. I’m not. You should know the answer.”