To Kash Patel: The people you fired were experts on Iran, were they not? - to Kash Patel

83 views • Yesterday

Cohen: “You’re the director. I’m not. You should know the answer.”

United States Representative Steve Cohen: “The people you fired were experts on Iran, were they not?”

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.