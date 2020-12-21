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Fukushima 4 Nuclear Meltdowns Vs Chernobyl Single Nuclear Meltdown
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73 views • December 21, 2020
Hi I am Dana Durnford From TheNuclearProctologist.Org . Seeming as this is my first upload to Brighteon I will upload this video from a little over a month ago and it is meant to educate people so they can have a real conversation about nuclear meltdowns .
Fukushima hds 3 running reactors meltdown Reactor 1 Reactor 2 and Reactor 3 and Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant had 4 nuclear reactor buildings fuel pools meltdown .
The nuclear reactor buildings fuel pools each had 4 decades of reactor cores stored at the top of each reactor building and they also melted down ,detonated and spread their 40 years of reactor fuel inventory over the entire planet earth .
Chernobyl was brutal it was a new nuclear reactor building with the original new reactor core that had a nuclear meltdown , but unlike Fukushima reactor buildings there was no reactor fuel pools at the top of the Chernobyl building .. Each of the reactor cores at Fukushima was equal to 100 time the size of Chernobyl nuclear reactor core . In this video presentation I will supply you with the the facts and documentation .
Fukushima Nuclear reactor 3 was a MOX fuel reactor core , MOX fuel reactor cores are considered several million times worst than a normal reactor meltdown because they have reclaimed fuel from old nuclear missiles and used reactor cores that have already gone through the chain reaction . See reactor 3 MOX Fuel info at my site here
http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/new-blog/2020/11/12/fukushima-4-nuclear-meltdowns-vs-chernobyl-single-nuclear-meltdown
Help sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told. paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
Fukushima hds 3 running reactors meltdown Reactor 1 Reactor 2 and Reactor 3 and Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant had 4 nuclear reactor buildings fuel pools meltdown .
The nuclear reactor buildings fuel pools each had 4 decades of reactor cores stored at the top of each reactor building and they also melted down ,detonated and spread their 40 years of reactor fuel inventory over the entire planet earth .
Chernobyl was brutal it was a new nuclear reactor building with the original new reactor core that had a nuclear meltdown , but unlike Fukushima reactor buildings there was no reactor fuel pools at the top of the Chernobyl building .. Each of the reactor cores at Fukushima was equal to 100 time the size of Chernobyl nuclear reactor core . In this video presentation I will supply you with the the facts and documentation .
Fukushima Nuclear reactor 3 was a MOX fuel reactor core , MOX fuel reactor cores are considered several million times worst than a normal reactor meltdown because they have reclaimed fuel from old nuclear missiles and used reactor cores that have already gone through the chain reaction . See reactor 3 MOX Fuel info at my site here
http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/new-blog/2020/11/12/fukushima-4-nuclear-meltdowns-vs-chernobyl-single-nuclear-meltdown
Help sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told. paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford or use credit card at my site http://www.thenuclearproctologist.org/
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