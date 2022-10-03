How to FAFO, Hawaii Five-O, Q, Clinton Coup, Fox on the Run, Joe M

This is a mix of Q drops and video from one of the best Anon researchers in the biz, ScottyMar10, audio clips from DJT's rally on Saturday courtesy of The Midnight Rider, a video report from 2016 by Dr. Steve Pieczenik, a major US Intelligence operative, about the Clintons' coup against America which they launched that year, and a full explanation of the entire situation by Q Patriot Joe M, who has been guiding and inspiring us all from the beginning.

Music is "Hawaii Five-O Theme," by The Ventures, and "Fox on the Run," by British glam rockers, "Sweet."

See all of ScottyMar10's work here:

https://rumble.com/c/Scottyfilms

Visit me:

www.birdclanmessenger.com