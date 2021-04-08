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Stand in the Park - #SolutionsWatch
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180 views • April 08, 2021
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40792
It is a sign of a sick society when people are told to stay indoors, avoid breathing fresh air and receive experimental medical interventions for their health. If the benefits of fresh air and natural sunlight for human health has to be debated, is their any hope left for our civilization? After watching me stand in the park in today's episode of #SolutionsWatch, I highly recommend you turn off your electronic device and try it for yourself.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gwpziiqzrvt3/
It is a sign of a sick society when people are told to stay indoors, avoid breathing fresh air and receive experimental medical interventions for their health. If the benefits of fresh air and natural sunlight for human health has to be debated, is their any hope left for our civilization? After watching me stand in the park in today's episode of #SolutionsWatch, I highly recommend you turn off your electronic device and try it for yourself.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gwpziiqzrvt3/
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