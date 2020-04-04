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PROTECTED ARMS - Tyrants and traitors infringe on the Second Amendment rights of the people
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23 views • April 04, 2020
Tyrants and traitors wish to destroy the 2nd Amendment with outrageous claims and policies despite it being protected in the United States Constitution. Not to mention the God given right for man to protect his family and his livelihood, or to remain armed as a check and balance against government. They have targeted the banishment of the AR-15, which will only be a gateway to other gun grabs. They have banned melee weapons in many states which is unconstitutional, but it goes unnoticed as the people are stuck debating that which should not be negotiable.
KWR / Cash Daily -
MINDS: @cashdaily
TWITTER: @KWRnews
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
KWR / Cash Daily -
MINDS: @cashdaily
TWITTER: @KWRnews
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
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