The Book of Enoch - Chapter 37-44

The First Parable of Enoch



Chapter 37 – The Book of the Parables as Enoch's 2nd vision

Chapter 38-39 – The Fate of the Righteous and seeing the Elect One

Chapter 40 – The Heavenly Throne Room and the 4 Archangels

Chapter 41 – Enoch sees the Mansions of the Elect and Holy, along with other secrets of the heavens, particularly on judgement and the luminaries

Chapter 42 – Wisdom personified and where she dwells

Chapter 43-44 – more secrets of heaven, particularly on the lightning and the stars of heaven