Indian Government Should Focus on Whether Bioweapon Purposely Released to India

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5/10/2021 Dr. Yan on Times Now of India: The CCP’s textbook published in 2015 is a very good evidence to support three Yan’s reports and to verify that the COVID-19 is actually the CCP’s unrestricted bioweapon. Indian government and your intelligence department should focus on whether the bioweapon is purposely released to India.