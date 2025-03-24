Denominations Cherry-picking Scripture

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are there so many denominations in Christianity? Doctrine. While many make up doctrines wholecloth, others will do it by cherry-picking verses in scripture. In this presentation, I show you an example of cherry picking data by Ancel Keys and then I apply this to show how the "data" in Paul's letters can be cherry-picked to support a "faith only" salvation, and then a "works only" salvation. How to reconcile this? Well, once you realize that faith and works cannot exist without one another, then the apparent contradiction disappears.