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International Cannabis Business Conference
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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40 views • January 19, 2021
The International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) is the preeminent international cannabis industry event series, combining policy, industry, and networking opportunities attended by entrepreneurs and policymakers from over 80 nations.

In addition, the ICBC Global Investment Forum was created to provide an exclusive gathering place of accredited investors and Europe’s leading cannabis companies looking for investment. ICBC offer access to a the up-and-coming leaders in the Euro cannabis space, and an opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with the capital they need for growth.

Guest:
Alex Rogers, Founder & CEO of ICBC
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alex-rogers-03976510/
https://internationalcbc.com

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 632 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
cannabisicbcinternational cannabis events
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Privacy Policy