© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About mRNA Trials
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
342 views • March 07, 2021
This is a full documentary video originally recorded by Oracle films and reproduced here by Big Gee's Blog. It outlines all the details associated with the mRNA experimental inoculations.
Quite an eye opener that everyone with an interest in this rushed 'vaccination' programme needs to watch. Unreported by the mainstream media, but the truth and details of these trials need to be made known to everyone who is contemplating getting a Covid-19 mRNA
More information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru/index.php/2021/03/07/latest-sars-cov-2-inoculation-experiment-data-plus-contravention-of-nuremberg-code/
Quite an eye opener that everyone with an interest in this rushed 'vaccination' programme needs to watch. Unreported by the mainstream media, but the truth and details of these trials need to be made known to everyone who is contemplating getting a Covid-19 mRNA
More information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru/index.php/2021/03/07/latest-sars-cov-2-inoculation-experiment-data-plus-contravention-of-nuremberg-code/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.