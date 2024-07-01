BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You Raise Me Up | Lucy & Martha Thomas | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
7 followers
61 views • 10 months ago

A beautiful song of worship and praise to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ; sung by two sisters with angelic voices. It gives me encouragement as I sit in the lowest room, waiting for Him who bade me to come…(Luke 14:10)


LYRICS


When I am down and oh, my soul so weary

When troubles come and my heart burdened be

Then I am still and wait here in silence

Until You come and sit awhile with me


You raise me up so I can stand on mountains

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas

I am strong when I am on Your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be


You raise me up so I can stand on mountains

You raise me up to walk in stormy seas

I am strong when I am on Your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be


You raise me up so I can stand on mountains

You raise me up, 

You raise me up

 To walk on stormy seas


I am strong when I am on Your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be

You raise me up so I can stand on mountains

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas

I am strong when I am on Your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be


You raise me up; You raise me up

To more than I can be

-----------------------------

Hope deferred maketh the heart sick: but when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life. (Prov 13:12)
biblegodgospeljesussalvationinspirationalmusicfaithbeliefencouragementhymnsupliftingpoeticwayfaringgal
