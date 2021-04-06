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《自由花》MV-「六四」二十周年製作。
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3 views • April 06, 2021
"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."--George Santayana
"Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it."--Winston Churchill
六四歌曲 1989年6月4日
原曲：水手 作詞：周禮茂 作曲：鄭智化
忘不了的，年月也不會蠶蝕，心中深處始終也記憶那年那夕；
曾經痛惜，年月裏轉化為力，一點真理，一個理想永遠地尋覓。
悠悠長長繼續前航不懂去驚怕，荊荊棘棘通通斬去不必多看它，
浮浮沉沉昨日人家雖不說一話，不想清楚分析太多真心抑意假。
＊
但有一個夢，不會死，記著吧！無論雨怎麼打，自由仍是會開花，
但有一個夢，不會死，記著吧！來自你我的心，記著吧！
忘不了的，留不了不死意識，深深相信始終會變真某年某夕；
如此訊息，仍賴你跟我全力，加一把勁，將這理想繼續在尋覓。
"Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it."--Winston Churchill
六四歌曲 1989年6月4日
原曲：水手 作詞：周禮茂 作曲：鄭智化
忘不了的，年月也不會蠶蝕，心中深處始終也記憶那年那夕；
曾經痛惜，年月裏轉化為力，一點真理，一個理想永遠地尋覓。
悠悠長長繼續前航不懂去驚怕，荊荊棘棘通通斬去不必多看它，
浮浮沉沉昨日人家雖不說一話，不想清楚分析太多真心抑意假。
＊
但有一個夢，不會死，記著吧！無論雨怎麼打，自由仍是會開花，
但有一個夢，不會死，記著吧！來自你我的心，記著吧！
忘不了的，留不了不死意識，深深相信始終會變真某年某夕；
如此訊息，仍賴你跟我全力，加一把勁，將這理想繼續在尋覓。
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