Europe Faces Putin And Russia Without Trump And The U.S-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 3 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, all the elements for a global conflict are now nearly in place as Europe begins to wrap their heads around the idea of a third world war in the exact spot where the other two began. The EU is abuzz this morning trying to figure out how to “solve Russia” without the help of Donald Trump and the United States. For his part, Vladimir Putin is sitting back in the Kremlin today, sipping espresso and laughing his butt off at how his perfectly designed long-range plan to kickstart WWIII is going to wonderfully well. On this Podcast, we bring you the latest news from world leaders but one thing is for sure, WWIII is racing towards us at lightning speed.