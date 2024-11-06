Kim Clement: 'They will try to put a witch in the White House' - Trump Prophecies

Kim Clement Trump Prophecies They will try to put a witch in the White House

"I have placed that man amongst you." For the enemy will do everything in its power to put a witch in the White House"

🚨 Kim Clement - A Witch In The White House - Feb 22nd, 2014

On today’s Prophetic Rewind, we delve into Kim Clement’s powerful prophecies about Donald Trump and the role of faith in America’s future.

Kim Clement died on November 23, 2016, at the age of 60.

Hillary or Harris? So far we know much more about the evil witch of the past. Don't know near enough about Harris. A good vid to view again tonight. Cynthia