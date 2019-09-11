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911 WTC Bomb Montage
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32 views • September 11, 2019
911 WTC Bomb Montage evidence of Demolition trade towers
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
people saying they could hear explosions, and sometimes feel them
and the heat that melted metal around the trade towers on the street
like cars, trucks etc.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
people saying they could hear explosions, and sometimes feel them
and the heat that melted metal around the trade towers on the street
like cars, trucks etc.
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