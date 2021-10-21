© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet the Insane Man Who Invented Your Breakfast Cereal! Iron Man?
Follow
1
Share
Report
302 views • October 21, 2021
Original Video, quite shocking really!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLhJEawvu9w&;t=568s
Listen to my new podcast Random Interesting Facts: http://bit.ly/RIFThoughty2
Or watch it on YouTube: http://bit.ly/RIFPodcastYT
Thoughty2 Audiobook: https://geni.us/t2audio
Thoughty2 Book: https://geni.us/t2book
Support Me & Get Early Access: http://bit.ly/t2club
Thoughty2 Merchandise: bit.ly/t2merch
Follow Thoughty2
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thoughty2
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thoughty2
Website: http://thoughty2.com
About Thoughty2
Thoughty2 (Arran) is a British YouTuber and gatekeeper of useless facts. Thoughty2 creates mind-blowing factual videos about science, tech, history, opinion and just about everything else.
#Thoughty2
Writing: Michelle Butterworth
Editing: Alex Brown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLhJEawvu9w&;t=568s
Listen to my new podcast Random Interesting Facts: http://bit.ly/RIFThoughty2
Or watch it on YouTube: http://bit.ly/RIFPodcastYT
Thoughty2 Audiobook: https://geni.us/t2audio
Thoughty2 Book: https://geni.us/t2book
Support Me & Get Early Access: http://bit.ly/t2club
Thoughty2 Merchandise: bit.ly/t2merch
Follow Thoughty2
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thoughty2
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thoughty2
Website: http://thoughty2.com
About Thoughty2
Thoughty2 (Arran) is a British YouTuber and gatekeeper of useless facts. Thoughty2 creates mind-blowing factual videos about science, tech, history, opinion and just about everything else.
#Thoughty2
Writing: Michelle Butterworth
Editing: Alex Brown
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.