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El Problema Juárez-Díaz y la RevoluZion Mexicana (fragmento de mi libro registrado el 12-feb-2021)
Eduardo Castro Guevara
Eduardo Castro Guevara
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Incluye fragmentos de mi libro; México Tan Lejos de España Tan Cerca de los Judíos de Nueva York, que registré ante el Instituto Nacional del Derecho de Autor el 12 de Febrero del 2021, y que tal fragmento lo público hoy. Pueden ver otros videos relacionados a este tema en mi canal https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ECG.

Fuentes:
1. “Rumbos Nuevos: El anticlericalismo como instrumento de identidad nacional en México, 1923-1928”
TESIS
Que para obtener el grado de:
Maestro en Ciencias Sociales
Presenta:
Josué Bustamante González
Director de Tesis:
Dr. Rogelio de la Mora Valencia
Xalapa, Enríquez, Ver. 18 de enero de 2012
Universidad Veracruzana.

2. Brother Nathanael Kapner. www.realjewnews.com
Artículos:
Jewish Young Turks Were Murderers! # 40
Jews Plotted The Armenian Holocaust # 51
Jewish Control Of Turkey’s Military & Flotilla Murders # 296


3. LA HISTORIA DE LOS JUDÍOS EN MÉXICO, DESDE LA COLONIA HASTA NUESTROS DÍAS: ALICIA GOJMAN. 8 JUN, 2017. ENLACE JUDÍO MÉXICO. COMUNIDADEVENTOS.

4. Frank Tannenbaum, El gringo que entendió a México
Por Enrique Krauze -diciembre 20, 2013. 5800. Diario Judío México.

5. Boris Rosen, Compilador del liberalismo mexicano
Por Central de Noticias Diario Judío - diciembre 3, 2013
5159 0

Entre otras fuentes ya mencionadas en el video.
Keywords
mexicospainpoliticagobiernomorenapri
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