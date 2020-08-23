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The Silent Majority - The Great Awakening WorldWide 4 (Aug2020)
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23 views • August 23, 2020
{mirrored from BananaMediaQ youtube}
After 5 months some of the countries in the world still suffer with a lot of restrictions. People are waking up, the silent majority starts making noise. Protests and demonstrations are happening around the world, from a huge protest in Berlin (estimated around 1.3 million people) to The Hague, London, Montreal, Buenos Aires to Beirut.
Save the Children protests, Back the Blue, WalkAway Rescue America in Los Angeles and Sacramento. Watch them all in this big compilation of WorldWide protests august 2020 (part 4)
Twitter: BananaMediaQ
Timeline coming up!
After 5 months some of the countries in the world still suffer with a lot of restrictions. People are waking up, the silent majority starts making noise. Protests and demonstrations are happening around the world, from a huge protest in Berlin (estimated around 1.3 million people) to The Hague, London, Montreal, Buenos Aires to Beirut.
Save the Children protests, Back the Blue, WalkAway Rescue America in Los Angeles and Sacramento. Watch them all in this big compilation of WorldWide protests august 2020 (part 4)
Twitter: BananaMediaQ
Timeline coming up!
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