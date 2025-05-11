Noah's Ark: A Comprehensive Study Part 7 Conclusion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔴 TONIGHT at 8:30pm ET / 7:30pm CT
Join David Paxton and JD Williams for Part 7 of our deep-dive series on Noah’s Ark, broadcasting from the studios of KRRB Revelation Radio.
This is more than a Bible study—it's an unflinching journey into Scripture where long-standing questions are finally answered, even for seasoned believers. Discover what most churches won’t tell you, and explore the biblical, historical, and prophetic truth hidden in plain sight.
🎙️ Hosted by two credentialed US Press Association journalists, this weekly study is unfiltered, uncensored, and grounded solely in the Word of God.
💥 EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
Subscribe to our NEW Telegram channel @t.me/lastchristian for up-to-the-minute news, insights, and updates you won’t find anywhere else.
📢 TAKE ACTION
✅ SUBSCRIBE
👍 LIKE
🔁 SHARE
💾 DOWNLOAD — especially if you're skeptical or seeking truth beyond the mainstream narrative.
🕊️ "The Last Christian" airs every Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday at 7:30pm CT across all platforms, including:
📡 Rumble: rumble.com/user/KRRB1700REVELATIONRADIO
🌐 Website: www.lastchristian.net
📻 Global Radio | Shortwave | Podcast Platforms | Truth Social | Facebook | X (Twitter) | LordsBook
⚠️ Note: Some content may be censored by YouTube. Be sure to follow us on Rumble and Telegram to never miss an episode.
👉 Are you ready for the truth they don’t want you to hear?