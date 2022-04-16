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Antifa Gunshot Victims & Medics
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20 views • April 16, 2022
In Portland, OR on February 19th, 2022, a man shot 5 people, killing 1 and was shot and seriously wounded by someone with the people he shot. Details here - https://justintrouble.substack.com/p/who-is-the-man-who-shot-5-antifas
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